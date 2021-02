HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck by a car in Hillsboro Sunday evening, Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. She is in serious condition.

Deputies are on scene investigating the report of a person struck by a car in the 33500 block of SW Laurel Road. One suspect has been detained in connection with the investigation. There is no threat to the general public. pic.twitter.com/WeFabqETTz — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) February 8, 2021

The incident occurred on the 33500 block of Southwest Laurel Road, officials said. One suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story.