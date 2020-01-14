1  of  52
Icy conditions lead to multiple early morning crashes

Washington County

Multiple crashes occurred across Washington County on Tuesday due to icy roads

by: KOIN 6 News Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

The scene following a pedestrian crash on TV highway on Jan. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Cornelius FD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck and seriously injured by a car in Cornelius on Tuesday morning, shutting down Tualatin Valley Highway in both directions.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is a 50-year-old woman. The driver reportedly stayed on the scene. Earlier reports said the woman had died, but WCSO is now reporting the woman was alive on the way to the hospital.

The crash occurred on TV Highway near Northwest 341st Avenue. Oregon Department of Transportation said TV Highway is closed in both directions from Northwest 331st Avenue to NW 341st Ave. Commuters should avoid the area if possible.

Hillsboro Police are on the scene investigating.

This crash is just one of several across Washington County on Tuesday morning. WCSO tweeted that 3-4 cars veered into a ditch along Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Tongue Road. Icy roads are causing a lot of problems for drivers and tow trucks are in high demand.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

