Worker falls to death at Beaverton construction site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker fell to their death at a construction site in Beaverton on Wednesday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue officials said the fall happened at a site at SW 172nd Ter and Sw Goldcrest Ln. The worker fell from the roof of the building. Witnesses tried to revive them but they succumbed to their wounds.

Their identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.