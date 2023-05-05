PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eighteen-year-old Xavier Rodriguez pled guilty to several crimes Friday for a deadly crash that happened over a year ago, killing two high school students and hospitalizing a Washington County deputy.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crash that resulted in the death of two of his friends. He fought through tears as he apologized to their family members and Deputy Michael Trotter, who sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

After midnight on April 27th, 2022, Rodriguez’s car ran a red light hitting Deputy Trotter’s police cruiser at nearly 100 miles per hour. Prosecutors said Rodriguez was intoxicated that night.

The two Southridge High School students killed in the crash were identified as Matthew Amaya and Juan Pacheco-Aguilera. Rodriguez was also hurt, along with two others.

Crash scene investigators and the families of the two teen boys spoke Friday and offered their forgiveness to Rodriguez during the sentencing.

“Our son is gone and this is due to the irresponsibility of people who sometimes think nothing of drinking,” said Pablo Pacheco, Juan Pacheco-Aguillera’s father. “I hope during the time this young man spends in jail he can reflect and ask forgiveness to God for all of the hurt he has caused. I don’t know why this happened. I just hope to God that he reflects. I also don’t hold it against him, I forgive him.”

Rodriguez addressed the families of the victims in court saying that he is forced to relive the memory of the crash every day.

“The only reason I am pleading out is to show I’m at fault,” said Rodriguez. “I have to relive this every day and I’m scared for what comes in the future.”

Deputy Michael Trotter spoke with KOIN 6 News Friday afternoon after the teenager pled guilty.

He said he has an uncertain future ahead as he is still recovering from the injuries he sustained in the crash, which were life-threatening at the time. He said since the crash more than a year ago, he’s made some milestones — but still has to wear a brace to walk around.

Deputy Trotter shared that it isn’t up to him to decide if Rodriguez is forgiven, he now has to live with the consequences of his actions.

“People have asked me if me and my family forgive him, I don’t think that’s up to me and my family to decide, it’s between him and God. His apology is great but his decision led to loss of lives and challenges in my life.”

Rodriguez was found guilty of two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants.