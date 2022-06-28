PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In honor of Independence Day, a new report is breaking down how independent states are around the country, including in the Pacific Northwest.

To determine the most self-sufficient states, personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 39 metrics. This measured how dependent Americans are on the government and other people for finances, their jobs and personal vices.

How did our region do?

Washington was ranked No. 9 as one of the top 10 most independent states while Oregon was ranked No. 32 on the overall list.

Utah was ranked first on the list while Kentucky was ranked last.

Click here to view the full report.