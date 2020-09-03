Washington reports another slight decline in unemployment claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington saw another week of declining unemployment claims filed from the previous week, according to the Employment Security Department.

The ESD reported a total of 18,172 initial unemployment claims were filed from August 23-29, down from 18,389 claims filed the week before. There were 560,920 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, which is down 1.4% from the previous week. However, the ESD said the claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) saw increases.

ESD reportedly paid out over $178.9 million for 357,248 individual claims, which is a decrease of $3.5 million and 128 more individuals compared to the previous week.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Labor released the latest unemployment numbers across the country. The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.

The latest figures, released Thursday by the Labor Department, suggest that nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market that was devastated by the recession. In the previous week, more than 1 million had sought jobless aid.

All told, the government said that 13.3 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.