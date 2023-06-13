PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Portlanders gear up for the Waterfront Blues Festival, attendees can also support important causes including the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

The non-profit supports local musicians facing health issues as they navigate the healthcare system. The organization is named after Portland singer/songwriter Jeremy Wilson who underwent several heart surgeries following his diagnosis with a congenital heart condition and remembers the outpouring of support from the music community.

“When the musician community came around me…I was just so uplifted that I felt like I needed to push things forward and these last 14 years we’ve given out over $1 million in grants and services to local musicians,” Wilson said.

The foundation serves as a “safety net” for local musicians who may not have health benefits or savings to support themselves, Wilson said — noting the organization has supported musicians facing a variety of health issues from broken bones to those in Hospice care.

Donations to the Jeremy Wilson Foundation and Meals on Wheels People can be made with Blues Fest ticket purchases.

“We’re not just throwing huge amounts of money at medical bills,” Wilson explained. “What we’re doing is we have social workers as part of our program that work with them to navigate the healthcare system and navigate the assistance programs that are also out there.”

Wilson added, “we hope that people recognize how important music is and musicians are to the wellbeing of our community. And as our community is starting to bounce back, I think the Waterfront Blues Festival is going to be the celebration of the century this year.”