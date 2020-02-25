Waterfront Blues Festival 2020 lineup announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The lineup for the 2020 Waterfront Blues Festival has been announced!

Headlining the event is Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals. Other performers include but are not limited to Mavis Staples, Lettuce, Femi Kuti and Positive Force, Charlie Musselwhite, Antibalas, The War and Treaty and Ghost Note.

The Blues Festival has a current Spotify playlist consisting of songs from the 2020 performers. Check it out below:

Full lineup:

The Blues Festival runs from July 2-5 at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. Tickets are on sale now and four-day passes start at just $40. Find more information at the Waterfront Blues Festival website.