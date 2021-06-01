Waterfront Blues Festival tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Waterfront Blues Festival “Upriver” 2021 is excited to bring music lovers and fans together once again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready, music lovers! Tickets are about to go on sale for the Waterfront Blues Festival “Upriver” 2021.

The Waterfront Blues Festival is slated for the first weekend of July, along with a brand new Blues Fest Cares Concert with Curtis Salgado. The concert benefits Meals on Wheels People and the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

Tickets for both the festival and the concert go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the general public. Each day of the Waterfront Blues Festival will have two separately ticketed shows — an afternoon show from 12-4 p.m. and an evening show from 6-10 p.m. Both shows will have the same lineup.

The Blues Fest Cares Concert will also be broadcast live on KOIN 6, July 1 at 7 p.m.

The Waterfront Blues Festival “Upriver” 2021 is excited to bring music lovers and fans together once again in early July. The annual festival will take place in-person at a different location than usual this year — The Lot at Zidell Yards — and will still have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Although some things are different this year, festival organizers say the caliber of blues artists remains high.

2021 Waterfront Blues Festival Lineup:

July 2: Samantha Fish • Little Village Foundation: Sonny Green, Tia Carroll & The Greaseland All-Stars • Northwest Women in Rhythm & Blues • Karen Lovely & Ben Rice • River City Riot! Brass Band

July 3: Marc Broussard • Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble • Bayou Boyz / Soul Cookin’ Throwdown • Too Loose Cajun Zydeco Band • Northwest Bone Gang

July 4: MarchFourth • Johnny Rawls • Outer Orbit featuring Sarah Clark with special guests LaRhonda Steele & Arietta Ward • Kevin Selfe • Norman Sylvester • Bloco Alegria

July 5: Ghost-Note • Jubu Smith • Tony Coleman’s Tribute to the Three Kings • Hillstomp • BrassRoots Movement