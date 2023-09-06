Andy and Bax announced that it’ll be closing due to the owners’ retirement plans. (Courtesy Google Street View)

The business owners haven’t told customers when their official last day will be

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A longtime military gear and outdoor store will close its only Portland location after 78 years in the business.

On Tuesday, Andy and Bax announced the closure by sharing a photo of the banner outside of its store. According to the banner, the business is shutting down due to the owners’ retirement plans.

The company started out of Edgar Baxter’s car in 1945, as first reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive. Baxter and his business partner Andy Anderson then opened their brick-and-mortar store in 1947.

After the original building burnt down in 1969, Andy and Bax moved to its current location on 324 SE Grand Ave.

The store will offer a 20% off sale until it closes. However, the business owners haven’t told customers when the official last day will be.

The Andy and Bax announcement is the second major hit to Portland’s outdoor retail industry this year.

In April, REI notified patrons that its Pearl District store would be closing due to break-ins and thefts. The brand then announced the opening of a Beaverton location, which would be the largest in Oregon once it opens in 2024.

