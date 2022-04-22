PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Their contributions to the community span decades, but their impact will be ageless.

The 2022 Ageless Awards kicked off Thursday to recognize people with at least 75 years of life experience. The event was hosted by Portland’s famous drag queen Darcelle.

“I hope that people will remember that older adults are 1/4 of the population of our state,” said Keren Wilson, Founder and CEO of the Ageless Awards. “They’re everywhere. They’re our mothers, our aunts, our grandmothers, our sisters. We need them.”

Oregon wine pioneer and community activist Susan Sokol Blosser is one of this year’s honorees.

Sokol Blosser has managed Sokol Blosser Winery over the past 30 years as it’s grown to be one of Oregon’s largest wineries. The winery distributes both nationally and internationally.

Portland International Airport was also recognized as an age friendly business as it has provided a welcoming environment to people of all ages.

