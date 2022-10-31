Beaverton School District spokesperson said law enforcement confirmed there was no active shooter situation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Pamplin Media) — Westview High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after what school officials described as a threatening “prank call.”

Beaverton School District spokesperson Shellie Bailey-Shah said in a release that the school was put on lockdown at 12:13 p.m. Monday.

Law enforcement responded and confirmed that the threat was a “prank call” originating from an out-of-state caller, she said.

“At no time were any students or staff in danger,” Bailey-Shah said.

Due to the disruption of the lockdown, Westview High is releasing students at 1 p.m. Monday.

Bailey-Shah said buses are to run on normal routes for the early dismissal.

Threat at Tigard High not credible

Also on Monday, Tigard High School went into a short lockout after a threat was received, Tigard police told KOIN 6 News. Investigators have not been able to determine if the threat was valid and the lockout was lifted.

