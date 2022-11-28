Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted revealed that the same Christmas movie is popular among 40 U.S. States

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians may live in the most horror-obsessed state in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy a good Christmas flick as well.

Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted revealed the most popular Christmas movie in each state, and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” took the No. 1 spot in both Oregon and Washington.

The 1989 film was a top pick all throughout the country. Wishlisted reported that 40 states Googled “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” more than any other Christmas movie.

The movie is currently available for streaming on HBO Max and some households have gotten a head start on their holiday viewing. Data shows that many Oregonians, especially in Bend, were already searching for the movie this past Thanksgiving.

To determine each state’s favorite, Wishlisted analyzed the top 25 movies according to IMDb’s “The Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time” list using popularity data from Google Trends. Read more about the methodology here.

Just seven other Christmas movies were deemed as No. 1 across the U.S. states. Surprisingly, none are “The Polar Express,” “Home Alone,” or “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Here are the other fan-favorite Christmas movies, according to Wishlisted:

“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946) “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) “Edward Scissorhands” (1990) “Gremlins” (1984) “Love Actually” (2003) “Die Hard” (1988)

With the exception of the 2003 film “Love Actually”, none of the most popular movies were released this century. It appears that the Christmas classics will still reign supreme this holiday season.