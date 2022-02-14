What’s it like dating in Portland during the pandemic?

This illustration shows a person looking at the Coffee Meets Bagels dating app on a smartphone in Los Angeles, on February 11, 2021. – Dating apps offer a snapshot about a person’s life, but in the space of a few weeks, a surprising health issue has emerged as a dealmaker or heartbreaker: have you had the coronavirus vaccine? Some are bragging they have gotten the shot in order to better their chances, while others are using it to justify what one singleton described as “the most 2021 rejection ever.” But can you trust every lonely heart who claims they’ve been inoculated against Covid-19? (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dating for some people was never an easy thing — and that was before a global pandemic began, which made interacting with strangers an even more challenging (and sometimes risky) activity.

Conrad Hulen is 32, lives in Portland and is a manager at a Portland athletic club. He’s dated on and off during the pandemic but is currently single for Valentine’s Day.

When asked what it’s like dating during the pandemic, Hulen described it as “rebalancing or like a recalibration.” He said the pandemic has given people the opportunity to reassess their priorities and what’s important in their life. He’s noticed that people are more forward on first dates. Topics that usually wouldn’t come up until a fourth or fifth date are now first date fodder.

He said people want to discuss whether they want to have kids, if they’re looking for a partner to live with and what their overall interest in a relationship is right off the bat.

“I think people value their time a lot more. I know I do,” Hulen said, admitting he’s been more forward himself on dates. “It already takes so much effort just to schedule a date. You know, it feels like people are going to maximize the amount of, like — is this even worth a second date? Let alone, is this worth the rest of the year?”

Katie Thompson is 29 (but turns 30 on Tuesday) and is a project manager who works in IT in Portland. She agrees that people have really come to value their time more during the pandemic.

She said before going on a date, she wants to know if it’s going to be worth her time.

“That’s why I haven’t gone on very many dates because I talk myself out of it, like, ‘Oh, what if they’re weird?’” she said.

Thompson said this sometimes happens before she goes on a date with someone she met through a dating app. She said she feels more comfortable when she can see a person’s Instagram account and get to know a bit more about them before the date.

Thompson got out of a six-year relationship in May of 2020 and admits she didn’t have a lot of dating experience before the pandemic. Still, she said it was tough trying to put herself out there after the relationship ended. It was before a vaccine was available and Thompson said she’d have to make a decision on whether she’d see a friend or go on a date because she’d want to isolate after everything she did to make sure she didn’t contract COVID-19 or pass it along to a loved one.

Now, she said things are better with the vaccine widely available and with some of the mandates lifted. But still, she said it’s tough. She’s using dating apps but would prefer to meet someone organically.

“When you go to restaurants and stuff… you have to be in your group and you can’t necessarily walk around and you don’t want to approach someone if they don’t feel comfortable,” she said. “Oh, and going to concerts — you still have to wear a mask, so I can’t tell if someone’s attractive or not.”

In her words, it’s hard “meeting people in the wild.”

She said she’s been interacting with friends, but most of the people she knows are in relationships.

Hulen said he wouldn’t describe dating during the pandemic as difficult, but said it is definitely unusual. He’s found that in the Portland area, especially, people seem interested in having dates over Zoom or would rather continue messaging for a long time instead of meeting in person. He said scheduling a face-to-face date has become a lot hard to do during the pandemic.

He’s never accepted a Zoom date with someone but said that’s because he knows he wants his first date with someone to be in person.

“Like, ‘I hope you find somebody that is willing to do that. I’d rather share a cup of coffee and actually see somebody face-to-face,’” he said.

Like Thompson, Hulen said the changing mandates and guidelines have also added an extra complication to dating. He said it’s like the CDC and Oregon Health Authority are always the chaperones. He said that’s part of the reason why he’s prioritized supporting local businesses whenever he goes on dates.

Neither Thompson nor Hulen has Valentine’s Day dates, but both said they aren’t too worried about it. Thompson said she cares less about the holiday as she gets older and plans to watch “Euphoria” and drink wine. She said she’s happy with herself, and that makes a single Valentine’s Day not as hard as it once was.

Hulen is also spending the day alone but said he feels optimistic about the year ahead.

“It’s a good reminder, especially in Portland, to work on self-improvement and make yourself better before, you know, trying to get someone else involved,” he said.