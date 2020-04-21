Wheeler, state leaders to brief public on new COVID-19 relief plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is holding a press conference with other state leaders on Tuesday to discuss economic relief for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Wheeler is expected to announce new economic recovery plans in addition to the relief measures already in place. Joining him will be Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, Metro President Lynn Peterson and various mayors and leaders from around the state.

The press conference will be held via Zoom. It’s scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and last about an hour. It will be streamed on Mayor Wheeler’s YouTube channel and on KOIN.com. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when more information is available.