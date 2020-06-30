Wheeler pulls support from I-5 Rose Quarter project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Twitter Tuesday he would be withdrawing his support for the I-5 Rose Quarter Project — a roughly $500 million traffic improvement project for Portland.

Wheeler cited a lack of representation from the communities the project would impact for his reason to pull support.

At every step, I have asked ODOT for specific goals to be met around climate, community, and economic development. Those goals have not been met. Therefore, I am withdrawing my support for the I-5 Rose Quarter Project. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 30, 2020

Wheeler later shared the following statement with KOIN 6:

“Community leadership and involvement is critical at this juncture in the process. With the history of transportation infrastructure dividing communities, it is critical that entities like Albina Vision, which champions restorative justice, equity, and forward thinking – are at the table for this process. At every step, I have asked ODOT for specific goals to be met around climate, community, and economic development. Those goals have not been met. Therefore, I am withdrawing my support.”

In the interest of reducing congestion, the Oregon Department of Transportation-led project calls for adding auxiliary lanes and shoulders of I-5 between I-84 and I-405. Critics of the project say added pollution and intrusion into Northeast Portland neighborhoods outweigh the cost.

In December of 2019, students from Harriet Tubman Middle School took part in a rally in front of ODOT’s headquarters protesting the project. The school sits next to the corridor and officials say the areas surrounding the school have some of the worst air quality on the country.