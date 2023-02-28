PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Girl Scout cookie season is well underway, and if you don’t have a connection to a Girl Scout, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on some of the tasty treats.

Girl Scout cookie sales began on Feb. 3, 2023, but they won’t be sold at in-person booths until March 17.

From Feb. 3-26, the cookies were sold only by placing orders directly through local girl scouts. Starting Feb. 27, orders can be placed online through the “Digital Cookie” and will be shipped to your door.

The website allows people to search for the girl scout troop closest to their zip code and place a cookie order through them. These online sales will be available through April 23.

Anyone hoping to purchase cookies through booth sales should watch for them starting March 17. Booth sales will run through April 23 and people can also use the Digital Cookie site to find dates and locations of booths near them.

For example, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at the Safeway near Portland State University starting March 17.

That same day, troops will also be selling at the Fred Meyer on Northeast Glisan Street in Portland, the Safeway on Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland, the Safeway on Southwest Highland Drive in Gresham, the Safeway on Southwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton, the QFC in Camas, and the Fed Meyer on Market Street Southeast in Salem.

These are just a few of the many places Girl Scout troops plan to sell their cookies. The full list of dates and locations can be found online.

In 2023, Girl Scouts are selling 10 varieties of cookies. Most of them can be purchased through Girl Scouts in person, but the newest flavor, Raspberry Rally, can only be purchased online. The other varieties are Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic.