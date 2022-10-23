Halloweekend is around the corner; here are some of Portland's many holiday bashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is quickly approaching, and there is no holiday that Portland does better. Here are just a few of the festivities in and around the city each day this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 28

Freak Night at District

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Location: 220 SW Ankeny St. Portland, OR 97204

220 SW Ankeny St. Portland, OR 97204 Age: 21+

21+ Tickets: TBA

Dance and nightclub District is opening up Halloweekend with a spooky celebration in Southwest Portland. DJ Bazoooka, or Ben Lam, will be on the turntables for the night.

SNAP! Y2K Witch’s Ball at Holocene

Time: 9 p.m. ’til late

9 p.m. ’til late Location: 1001 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR

1001 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets: $12

Party like its 1999 at this ‘90s versus 2000s dance party. Hosted by Ms. Coco B, this Halloween bash honors pop culture’s iconic witches from movies and shows like Hocus Pocus, Charmed, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

‘90s Halloween Costume Glow Ball at the McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

Time: 9 p.m. ’til late

9 p.m. ’til late Location: 1332 W. Burnside, Portland, OR 97209

Ages: 21+

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the show

The city of Portland’s historic Crystal Ballroom is also holding a nostalgia-inducing Halloween celebration to the tune of ‘90s music from Nirvana, the Beastie Boys, the Spice Girls and other fan favorites. Come for the complimentary glow necklaces, and stay for a night of fun.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Halloween at Flipside

Time: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Location: 9320 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97266

9320 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97266 Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets: TBA

Flipside Bar and Carts is covering all of the bases this Halloweekend, with food, drinks and a costume party with a cash prize of up to $100.

Boo Cruise with the Portland Spirit

Time: 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: 1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204 Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets: $50+

The city’s top cruise company the Portland Spirit has an entertaining cruise with booze planned for this Saturday. On this boat ride, guests can look forward to two full-service bars, a special bistro menu and a costume contest that has a grand prize of an overnight stay in a deluxe suite.

Halloween Bash at the Couve

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Location: 301 W 6th St, Vancouver, WA 98660

301 W 6th St, Vancouver, WA 98660 Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets: $100+

Cross the bridge for an exciting night in downtown Vancouver’s Hilton Ballroom. One ticket to this event includes perks such as multiple food courses, a drink ticket to use at either bar, and unlimited digitals from the photo booth.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Harryween at Holocene

Time: 8 p.m. ‘til

8 p.m. ‘til Location: 1001 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR

1001 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 the day of

This one is for the Harry Styles fans. For just one night, Portlanders can party to songs from his latest release Harry’s House while sporting their favorite costumes. But, disclaimer: Styles will not be there.

Halloween Brunch at The Sports Bra

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: 2512 NE Broadway, Portland, OR

2512 NE Broadway, Portland, OR Ages: 21+

21+ Tickets: $50

Want to celebrate Halloween without staying out past sunset? The Sports Bra’s Halloween Brunch is the way to go. A $50 ticket includes Pumpkin buttermilk biscuits with whipped cardamom maple butter, festive donuts from Mikiko Mochi, one specialty beverage and more.

Halloween Spooktacular at the Mission Theater

Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Location: 1624 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209

1624 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209 Ages: all

all Tickets: $15

Family concert series The Rock and Roll Playhouse stops in Portland next weekend for the Halloween spooktacular. The band will play songs from the Grateful Dead, giving children and their families the chance to rock out together.