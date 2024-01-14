PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will close many businesses and schools. Still, a number of Portland organizations are holding celebrations to commemorate the legendary civil rights activist’s birthday.
Annual MLK Breakfast
When: Monday, Jan. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232.
The Skanner Foundation has held this event every year since 1986. The media organization will honor Dr. King, award scholarships to Oregon students and serve breakfast. Attendees can also expect presentations and a keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $95.
Bureau of Land Management Fee-free Day
When: Monday, Jan. 15
Where: Various public lands in Oregon and Washington
The Bureau of Land Management is continuing its tradition of waiving day-use fees at select public lands in the Pacific Northwest. This includes the Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and the Shotgun Creek Recreation Site.
“For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and every day, we are committed to make public lands access more equitable for all,” BLM Oregon-Washington State Director Barry Bushue said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: Storytime, Talk & Craft
When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.
Where: Sunrise Books, 4605 NE Fremont St. Unit 208, Portland, OR 97213
This children’s book store is typically closed on Mondays, but this week, it’ll host a family-friendly event aimed at educating Portlanders on MLK’s legacy through story times, discussions and crafts. RSVP online.
MLK Day of Service at Lents Park
When: Monday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: Lents Park, 9000 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97266
Join the Urban Forestry department and Green Lents in “planting trees, weeding and mulching established trees, and doing some stewardship work in the nature patch” during this Day of Service. Event-goers will make crafts as well.
Annual Keep Alive The Dream
When: Monday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Highland Christian Center, 7600 NE Glisan St. Portland, OR 97213
World Arts Foundation’s “Keep Alive the Dream” annually honors activists, musicians and youth who have made a mark on Oregon’s Black community. The event is fee, but attendees are encouraged to donate $5 or five canned goods.