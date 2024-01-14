Urban Forestry is treating the holiday as a day of service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will close many businesses and schools. Still, a number of Portland organizations are holding celebrations to commemorate the legendary civil rights activist’s birthday.

When: Monday, Jan. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232.

The Skanner Foundation has held this event every year since 1986. The media organization will honor Dr. King, award scholarships to Oregon students and serve breakfast. Attendees can also expect presentations and a keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $95.

When: Monday, Jan. 15

Where: Various public lands in Oregon and Washington

The Bureau of Land Management is continuing its tradition of waiving day-use fees at select public lands in the Pacific Northwest. This includes the Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and the Shotgun Creek Recreation Site.

“For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and every day, we are committed to make public lands access more equitable for all,” BLM Oregon-Washington State Director Barry Bushue said.

When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

Where: Sunrise Books, 4605 NE Fremont St. Unit 208, Portland, OR 97213

This children’s book store is typically closed on Mondays, but this week, it’ll host a family-friendly event aimed at educating Portlanders on MLK’s legacy through story times, discussions and crafts. RSVP online.

When: Monday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Lents Park, 9000 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, OR 97266

Join the Urban Forestry department and Green Lents in “planting trees, weeding and mulching established trees, and doing some stewardship work in the nature patch” during this Day of Service. Event-goers will make crafts as well.

When: Monday, Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Highland Christian Center, 7600 NE Glisan St. Portland, OR 97213

World Arts Foundation’s “Keep Alive the Dream” annually honors activists, musicians and youth who have made a mark on Oregon’s Black community. The event is fee, but attendees are encouraged to donate $5 or five canned goods.