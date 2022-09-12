You don't need to go all the way to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Don your dirndls and latch on your lederhosen. September marks the start of Oktoberfest and there are several events across the Northwest where you can dine on sausage and beer and celebrate all things German.

Oktoberfest is an annual festival that takes place in Munich, Germany, but places around the world have adopted the celebration as a way to enjoy German beers and traditions.

According to Britannica, the festival first began on October 12, 1810 as the celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The event lasted for five days and continued to be celebrated annually.

In 2022, Oktoberfest begins in Munich on September 17 and ends on October 3. The festival draws millions of tourists every year.

In Oregon and Washington, residents don’t need to travel out of the country to enjoy a tall pint of German beer.

Here’s a list of Oktoberfest events taking place in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Mt. Angel Oktoberfest – It’s known as the largest folk festival in the Northwest. The Mt. Angel Oktoberfest takes place Sept. 15-19 in downtown Mt. Angel. It features more than 300 events, activities and shows. Most of them are free; only three venues have a cover charge. There will be a biergarten, weingarten, traditional dances, musical performances, a car show and Oktoberfest Olympics.

Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest – Saturday, September 24 is the day for Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest in Portland. This is the brewery’s 18th annual Oktoberfest and it will be held at the North Interstate Avenue location. Entry is free and all ages are welcome. The festival will feature food vendors, “beer galore,” live music and dancing and guest llamas. Guests are invited to dress up.

Zoiglefest – Zoiglehaus, a German brewery located in Southeast Portland, is hosting its own version of Octoberfest: Zoiglefest. The event will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the brewery. The brewery is partnering with the Lents International Farmers Market for the event and a portion of beer sales will be donated to the market. There will be games, raffles, prizes and live music.

McMenamins Oktoberfests – McMenamins is once again hosting its Oktoberfests at various locations including Edgefield, Anderson School, Old St. Francis School, the Olympic Club, and Mill Creek on Sept. 24. The events feature live music, and McMenamins’ Oktoberfest Lager. Whether you’re German or not, McMenamins says you’ll have a “wundervoll” time.

Stickmen Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest – Oktoberfest has become an annual tradition for Stickmen Brewing Company in Tualatin. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Tualatin Beer Hall and features German-style beers, food specials and ax throwing.

Dogtoberfest – The dog-friendly street fair is back in 2022! Lucky Lab on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard is putting on the annual event again to benefit DoveLewis’ dog and cat blood bank. The Dogtoberfest takes place Saturday, Oct. 1. All well-behaved dogs are invited to attend and can even dress up for the costume contest. Lucky Lab makes an exclusive Dogtoberfest brew for the event every year.

Oktoberfest at Olympia Provisions – Olympia Provisions on Southeast Division Street is teaming up with Rosenstadt Beer for an Oktoberfest Celebration. The event will feature live music, food, games and beer. The Oktoberfest takes place Saturday, Oct. 1.

OrenKoFest – Hillsboro is hosting a free family harvest festival called OrenKoFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Orenco station. The event features vendors and artisans. It will have a beer garden by Golden Valley Brewing and kids’ activities hosted by Evergreen Christian Center. Live music will play throughout the day.

Elktoberfest – The Vancouver Elks Lodge 823 is hosting Elktoberfest once again. The event is a community gathering of bands, brats and brews in the lodge’s backyard, located off McGillivray Boulevard. Elktoberfest takes place Sept. 16-17. On Saturday, Sept. 17, there will be a membership drive from 4-10 p.m. The event is open to the public.