PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you needed a reason to drink in the middle of the week, here it is: Wednesday, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day.

Here are seven places in the Portland metro area that Yelp Portland says are local hits for margaritas. Each has an array of flavor options, and could be where you spend your evening celebrating the classic cocktail.

Nuestra Cocina

Location: 2135 SE Division St., Portland, OR 97202

Yelp Rating: 4.5 stars

Nuestra Cocina, or “Our Kitchen”, is owned by husband and wife Benjamin Gonzales and Shannon Dooley-Gonzales. Their kitchen offers four types of individual margaritas: traditional, Cadillac, special and Granada. Customers can also go home with their own margarita kits that include juice, fruit and salt. Nuestra Cocina has the food covered as well, with fresh corn tortillas that are hand-rolled by its “Señora de la Tortilla” every day.

Teoté House Cafe

Location: 1615 SE 12th Ave., Portland, OR 97214

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

This Latin American restaurant has three locations across Portland, but its southeast location is a favorite among locals. Teoté House Cafe has a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. that gives patrons a $1 discount on cocktails, including the house margarita. The restaurant also serves mezcal and jalapeño margaritas. As far as food goes, Teoté is known for its arepas and rice bowls.

Verde Cocina – Hillsdale

Location: 6446 SW Capitol Hwy Portland, OR 97239

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

You can find Verde Cocina in the Hillsdale neighborhood or in Portland’s Pearl District. The Hillsdale spot has a full bar, equipped with all that the bartenders need to make the perfect margarita. Verde Cocina has a margarita special each day along with their usual offerings such as the coconut, mezcal and hibiscus pomegranate options. Of course, the restaurant serves fresh Mexican dishes, several of which are paleo, vegan or gluten-free.

Que Pasa Cantina

Location: 1408 SE 12th Ave., Portland, OR 97214

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

Que Pasa Cantina claims to have Portland’s best Mexican food, and many customers would say the same for the restaurant’s drinks. Individual margaritas typically range from $10 to $14, but they’re a few dollars cheaper during the daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Mexican spot even serves margarita pitchers for people dining with big groups.

Margarita Factory – Happy Valley

Location: 11211 SE 82nd Ave., Ste A, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

Margarita Factory has locations in several cities throughout Oregon and Washington, including Beaverton, Gresham and Hazel Dell — but its Happy Valley location has some of the best reviews. And with dozens of margaritas to choose from, the restaurant has managed to live up to its name. If you’re interested in their “insta-worthy” options, try the “Las Vegas Strip Margarita” that comes in a yard-cup or the 32-ounce “Million Dollar Margarita” with champagne.

Tropicale

Location: 2337 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97232

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

This Northeast Portland cocktail bar specializes in piña coladas and other island cocktails, but the margs definitely won’t disappoint. Tropicale’s main drink menu features three of them: one traditional option, one spicy mango option and an “Oaxaca Forever” margarita. During Tropicale’s happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., customers can order a $9 “hibiscus marg” as well.

Matador NW Portland

Location: 1438 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210

Yelp Rating: 3.5 stars

As a “premier tequila/mezcal bar” that stays open until midnight during the week, Matador is the perfect spot for late-night drinkers and diners over the age of 21. The Matador margaritas come in over 10 different flavors, including passionfruit, blackberry-habanero and tamarind-ginger.

The restaurant’s main menu has guacamole, stuffed jalapeños, ribeye tacos and more.