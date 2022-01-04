Where to recycle Christmas trees in Oregon and SW Washington

Here are options for disposing of your Christmas Tree in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion and Clark counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 12 days of Christmas are coming to an end and that means the holiday tree is heading out the door soon.

For those who don’t want the evergreen to remain ever-present in their yards, there are several ways to part with them. Christmas trees can be recycled, repurposed, donated or tossed.

Here are several options for parting with a Christmas tree:

Multnomah County:

The city of Portland says getting rid of your Christmas tree is as easy as leaving it on the curb. Anyone who’s signed up for compost services can leave the whole tree (if 6 feet tall or shorter) beside the bin and the tree will be hauled away for an additional fee of $5.10. To avoid the fee, residents should cut their trees into several pieces that are 3 feet or shorter and place them inside the compost bin. Renters should check with their landlords or property managers before setting out whole trees.

The city of Gresham says people who live in houses can cut up their trees and place them in their yard debris bins for no charge as long as the lid closes. Natural trees that are under 6 feet can be placed on the curb for a fee of $3.91. Trees over 6 feet tall can be cut into pieces shorter than 6 feet and each section on the curb will cost $3.91 to pick up. Flocked trees will be picked up as garbage for $5.50. People living in apartments should contact their property managers or arrange for a tree collection service.

Anyone who doesn’t have garbage or compost service can drop their Christmas tree off at the Metro Central Transfer Station at 6161 NW 61st Ave., Portland, OR 97210. The cost is $15 for up to three trees. Flocked trees are accepted at the garbage rate.

Oregon Metro has a search engine where people can type in their zip code within the Portland metro area, and what they’d like to recycle, for example, Christmas trees, and a list will appear of groups recycling them or places to donate them.

The Portland Legacy Lions Club is holding its annual Christmas Tree recycling fundraiser on Jan. 8, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Good Samaritan parking lot on the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Northrup Street. The event benefits people who need access to sight and hearing assistance. The Lions Club is asking for a $7 donation to drop off a tree or a $22 donation to have them pick up a tree. All of the donations will support sight and hearing care, such as eyeglasses, hearing aids, exams and surgeries, for people in need in the Northwest Portland Neighborhood.

Washington County:

Washington County says the best option for Christmas tree removal is curbside yard debris service. The county says Christmas trees, swag, garland and wreaths can be placed in the bin or set next to the bin for a fee. Customers can also order a second bin if necessary.

Waste Management in Washington County reminds customers to remove all metal and plastic from boughs and branches. Artificial trees cannot be recycled and flocked trees are often collected as garbage.

Walker Garbage Service asks residents to cut up their trees so it fits in the yard debris cart with the top closed. Any tree parts left beside the bin will require a fee for extra material. Trees 6 feet and under that are placed on the curb without a yard debris cart will be picked up at no charge.

West Slope Garbage says it can take Christmas trees whole unless they are over 8 feet tall. If they are over 8 feet tall, they should be cut in half. Trees can be recycled on yard debris day.

Hillsboro Garbage Disposal encourages customers to request Christmas tree pickup from a local nonprofit. However, residents with curbside yard debris collection services can recycle their trees in their carts. All lights and decorations must be removed and trees should be cut into smaller pieces to fit in the cart.

Click here for guidelines from more Washington County collection companies.

Drop-off Christmas tree recycling sites in Washington County:

Northwest Environmental & Recycling

(503) 357-6090

1045 N 4th Ave., Cornelius

Tualatin Valley Waste Recovery/Hillsboro Landfill

(503) 640-9427

3205 SE Minter Bridge Road, Hillsboro

6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday

Landscape Products and Supply

(503) 846-0881

1784 NE 25th Ave., Hillsboro

Best Buy in Town

(503) 645-6665

2200 NW Cornelius Pass Rd., Hillsboro

Clackamas County:

Clackamas County says residents can cut their Christmas trees into pieces and place them in their yard debris carts for no extra charge as long as the lid closes. Residents are encouraged to do this over several weeks if the tree is large. Trees that are 6 feet or shorter can be set out next to a yard debris cart for a small fee. Larger trees can be cut in half. Residents should contact their garbage companies to determine the fees.

Alternatively, people can cut up their trees and place them in their garbage bins.

Clackamas County residents can also donate their trees. Nonprofit organizations offer pick-up services or some accept trees at drop-off locations for a small fee or donation to their cause.

Trees can also be dropped off at the following yard debris facilities in Clackamas county:

Metro South Transfer Station

2001 Washington St., Oregon City map

503-234-3000

McFarlane’s Bark

13345 SE Johnson Rd., Milwaukie map

503-659-4240

S & H Landscape Products & Supply

20200 SW Stafford Rd., Tualatin map

503-447-7784

Marion County:

Marion County has a search engine that tells people where and how they can dispose of certain items, such as Christmas trees. The county says Christmas trees can be cut up and placed in a yard debris cart as long as the lid closes. They can also be placed on the curb and residents can pay an additional fee for pick-up with their garbage service provider or they can be brought to transfer stations or a Christmas tree recycling depot.

Marion County transfer stations:

Salem-Keizer Recycling & Transfer Station

3250 Deer Park Drive

Salem, OR

503-588-5169

Hrs: 8:00am-5:00pm, 7 days/week (except holidays)

North Marion Recycling Transfer Station

17827 Whitney Ln NE

Woodburn, OR

503-588-5169

Hrs 8 00am-5 00pm 7 days week except holidays

Clark County:

Clark County encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees rather than send them to landfills. Waste Connections Inc. will pick up Christmas trees with yard debris collection or garbage collection in most parts of the county. Trees taller than 5 feet must be cut into smaller sections for either yard debris or garbage collection. To recycle trees for free, Waste Connections Inc. asks that customers place trees that are under 5 feet long in their yard debris cart or place a tree that is under 5 feet tall or cut into pieces next to an empty yard debris cart. If the yard debris cart is full and trees are placed outside them, they will be collected for an additional fee.

Customers who don’t have yard debris service can place trees next to their garbage cart and pay for extra collection. These trees will not be recycled.

Clark County says for residents also can recycle Christmas trees of any size at the following locations for a small fee: