Six Thorns FC pub partners across Portland will host watch parties for the 2022 NWSL Championship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns FC is inviting fans to cheer for the team this weekend during the 2022 NWSL Championship.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, six Thorns FC pub partners across Portland will host watch parties as the city’s women’s soccer team competes against the Kansas City Current.

Here are the six pub partners, and where they’re located:

Jim Kennett, who owns The Hostel Café, says the café hosted a watch party just a few weeks ago that attracted a large crowd. Saturday’s crowd should be even bigger.

“We recommend that people get here early,” Kennett said. “We expect quite a few folks to come.”

The hostel cafe will have 12 local beers on tap, food specials and cafe gift certificates for guests. All watch parties will have Thorns FC giveaways and raffle items such as signed jerseys, scarves and gift cards as well.

Each pub opens its doors at 4 p.m. on Saturday, before kickoff at 5 p.m. The championship will also be broadcast nationally on CBS and on KOIN 6 News starting at 4:30 p.m.