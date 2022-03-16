PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The May primary election is approaching quickly and on Tuesday, the city of Portland filed the official list of candidates who will be on the primary election ballot.
On May 17, Portlanders will have the chance to vote for a city auditor, city commissioner Position 2 and city commissioner Position 3.
Mary Hull Caballero, the city’s current auditor who’s held the position since 2015, is not running for re-election. Instead, two new candidates are vying for the position. Simone Rede is a principal management auditor at Metro. Her opponent Brian Setzler is a certified public accountant in Portland.
The incumbents in the city council Positions 2 and 3, Dan Ryan and Jo Ann Hardesty, are up against numerous candidates. In total, there are 20 candidates running across both positions.
Here are the candidates running for each city commissioner position:
Position 2
- Avraham Cox
- Dan Ryan
- Michael Simpson
- Sophie Sumney-Koivisto
- Alanna (AJ) McCreary
- Sandeep Bali
- Renee Stephens
- Steven B. Cox
- Chris Brummer
Position 3
- Peggy Sue Owens
- Jo Ann Hardesty
- Vadim Mozyrsky
- Rene Gonzalez
- Dale Hardt
- Chad Leisey
- Jeffrey A. Wilebski
- Karellen Stephens
- Joseph Whitcomb
- Kim Kasch
- Ed Baker
City candidates were required to file by March 8.
April 16 is the last day Multnomah County residents can register to vote if they’d like to participate in the May Primary Election. May 17 is election day. Ballots must be postmarked by this day or dropped in an official ballot dropbox by 8 p.m.