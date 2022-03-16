PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The May primary election is approaching quickly and on Tuesday, the city of Portland filed the official list of candidates who will be on the primary election ballot.

On May 17, Portlanders will have the chance to vote for a city auditor, city commissioner Position 2 and city commissioner Position 3.

Mary Hull Caballero, the city’s current auditor who’s held the position since 2015, is not running for re-election. Instead, two new candidates are vying for the position. Simone Rede is a principal management auditor at Metro. Her opponent Brian Setzler is a certified public accountant in Portland.

The incumbents in the city council Positions 2 and 3, Dan Ryan and Jo Ann Hardesty, are up against numerous candidates. In total, there are 20 candidates running across both positions.

Here are the candidates running for each city commissioner position:

Position 2

Avraham Cox

Dan Ryan

Michael Simpson

Sophie Sumney-Koivisto

Alanna (AJ) McCreary

Sandeep Bali

Renee Stephens

Steven B. Cox

Chris Brummer

Position 3

Peggy Sue Owens

Jo Ann Hardesty

Vadim Mozyrsky

Rene Gonzalez

Dale Hardt

Chad Leisey

Jeffrey A. Wilebski

Karellen Stephens

Joseph Whitcomb

Kim Kasch

Ed Baker

City candidates were required to file by March 8.

April 16 is the last day Multnomah County residents can register to vote if they’d like to participate in the May Primary Election. May 17 is election day. Ballots must be postmarked by this day or dropped in an official ballot dropbox by 8 p.m.