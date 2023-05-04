PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another small business is out thousands of dollars after thieves targeted a food cart twice within a few days and multiple times in the last couple months.

That food cart is located in Portland’s Central Eastside, where earlier this year, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a 90-day reset plan to prevent crime, which kicked off in January.

The owner of Gnarlys, Chris Hudson, makes vegan burgers, fries and shakes. Hudson says he moved his cart near 10th and Stark St. in March. Since then, he’s been burglarized four times, including this week and last week.

“Being stolen from already affects you mentally,” Hudson said. “It makes you feel weird, it makes you feel a certain way. It’s like, ‘I’m a small business, why would someone do this to me?” And on top of that, I’m also stressed because I’m trying to run a small business.”

On Monday, someone stole Hudson’s propane tanks and an expensive propane regulator that he’d just replaced after it was also stolen last week. Not only does he have to cover the cost of replacing all this stuff, but he’s also not making money when he’s forced to close. He also has two employees and wants to make sure he can pay them.

“I have one brand new person, today was supposed to be his second day,” Hudson said. “My general manager, this is her only job. She puts everything in this like I do.”

Hudson also said he didn’t know about Wheeler’s 90-day reset plan.

To stop this from happening again, Hudson is getting rid of propane and investing time and money to install a natural gas fryer. The brewery next door is allowing him to hook up to their natural gas line.

KOIN 6 News asked the Mayor’s Office for a list of all the work that was done during the 90 days and how much it all cost. They said the report with that information isn’t finished but they’ll send it once it’s complete.