PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Willamette Cove is temporarily closing for the summer as crews collect samples to help improve future cleanup of cove waters.

The coves will be closed from Wednesday, June 15 through Monday, September 5. The closure will affect the eastern bank of the Willamette River — upstream from Cathedral Park.

This area was once used for milling lumber and ship repair, so officials say the land and water need environmental cleanup.

The Environmental Protection Agency already approved a plan to clean up the cove waters, but some gaps in the data reportedly need to be filled to figure the full impact of the contamination.

