(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Wilsonville resident Kelly Bartlett loved to play with Lego bricks when she was a kid.

Now, the 46-year-old mother of two is a Lego artist with statues featured in local stores and in Lego’s Denmark headquarters — and she’s just finished her run on the fourth season of “Lego Masters”.

“We had no idea how far we could go when we came on the show,” Bartlett said. “We really just wanted the challenge and the experience of doing it, and we thought it sounded fun.”

Out of 24 contestants paired up into 12 teams, Bartlett and her teammate tackled Lego-building challenges with enough finesse to take them to the semifinals alongside three other teams.

In the ninth episode of the season, which aired Nov. 30, Bartlett and her partner were given 12 hours to build an intricate roller coaster out of Lego bricks. The builds were required to have a mechanical lift component to bring the Lego-coaster to the top of the tracks before dropping it back down on the other side of the incline.

Unenthused by rides with huge, stomach-churning drops, Bartlett and her teammate came up with “Ladybug Flight,” a kid-friendly rollercoaster that winds through a garden from the point of view of a ladybug. Bartlett said she wanted to utilize strong storytelling and aesthetic design in the build to create a polished, colorful end product that incorporated her team’s personalities.

