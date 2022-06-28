The city of Wilsonville is investing in a project to upgrade its wastewater infrastructure. 06282022. (Courtesy Photo: City of Wilsonville)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Infrastructure is an ongoing project for most cities, and Wilsonville is making some key upgrades to reduce the risk of wastewater release in the future.

Wilsonville’s City Council approved an amended contract with public infrastructure engineering firm Murraysmith to fund inspection services for the Corral Creek and Rivergreen Lift Stations Rehabilitation Project. The project is an upgrade to some older wastewater lift stations on the southwest part of town.

Those upgrades include pumping and electrical, along with control systems.

Location of Rivergreen lift station. The lift station pumps wastewater to the treatment plant. (Courtesy Photo: City of Wilsonville/Mark Nacrelli)

“It’s primarily just due to aging equipment and issues with reliability,” said Wilsonville Senior Civil Engineer Mark Nacrelli. “They’re due for an overhaul.”

Nacrelli added that the biggest change will be seen at the Rivergreen station because it experiences common power losses. He said a permanent standby generator will be installed due to crews having to run out there often.

When asked why these upgrades are important, Nacrelli replied, “They just minimize the risk of any kind of wastewater release due to a failure of the station.”

With older equipment eventually becoming obsolete, it’s not supported by vendors, or you can’t find parts, he noted.

“Just being proactive and keeping those assets functional and reliable,” Nacrelli said.

The city hopes to complete the project by early next year.