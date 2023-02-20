PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Windy, icy conditions are impacting operations at ski areas on Mount Hood.

Mt. Hood Meadows ski area announced Sunday evening that it was suspending lift operations for the rest of the night and through Monday due to high winds and icing.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Mt. Hood Meadows reported it was 31 degrees and snowing with winds gusting at 29 mph. Guests are asked to check the conditions page online for information about operations on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Timberline was reporting a temperature of 27 degrees with a rain-snow mix and light to moderate winds. The Sromin’ Norman lift had a delayed opening and Timberline said it would open Magic Mile chairlift and run the Palmer Cat if the weather cooperates.

Summit Pass ski area and Ski Bowl remained open on Monday.

Don Hamilton, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said crews have been working throughout the day Monday to keep roads clear and safe for drivers, but when conditions get icy and windy, drivers should be cautious.

“That road going up to Timberline is always of concern for us because it’s steep, it’s twisty and it goes by up there to about 6,000 feet in elevation. We’re always concerned about that road,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop later in the week and Hamilton said ODOT will continue to monitor conditions and treat the roads for ice and snow as it can.

“It’s important that we all watch the forecast and see what’s coming. If you see a storm coming, it’s a good idea to get yourself safe before a storm hits,” he said.