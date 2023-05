PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The Annual Old Town Beaverton Wine and Food Walk returns this weekend.

Ten wineries are collaborating with ten downtown Beaverton restaurants to bring unique food and wine pairings. Attendees can enjoy sips and bites while exploring downtown businesses.

Ticketholders will get 10 tastings and up to 10 unique food pairing bites.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here. It includes a souvenir wine glass.

The 21+ event is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.