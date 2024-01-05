PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The ski and snowboard season may have started off slow, but things appear to be turning around now that there’s snow in this weekend’s forecast.

This weekend’s winter storm is bringing more people to Mount Hood Meadows after the ski resort saw only 30% of the snow that they usually get this time of year.

Greg Pack, the president and general manager of Mount Hood Meadows, said he is hoping the next holiday will bring more people up to the mountain.

“Looking into MLK weekend that’s coming up, that’ll be a big weekend,” he said.

Ski shops in Sandy like Meadowlark Ski and Snowboards are also preparing for the snow headed their way.

“We’ve tuned up all of our equipment so everything is top-notch and ready to go,” Manager Darren Curammeng said. “The reason why we waited to do that is, is for the snow when there’s not adequate snow levels, you can hit rock.”

Nick Blessinger, a senior associate at Sandy Next Adventure, said they’re already seeing an uptick in business.

“You can really feel the energy in the shop. We’re all getting really, really pumped,” he said. “Lots of people headed up in the shop and customers traveling through that we’re helping head up.”

Curammeng adds that starting this weekend, “Winter will be back.”