Winter Wonderland lights up Portland International Raceway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Winter Wonderland light show at the Portland International Raceway is open for the season!

Winter Wonderland is one of a handful of the Portland area’s big holiday events that are still happening this year. Due to COVID-19 precautions, safety measures are in place. Tickets must be purchased online, there will be no biking or dog walking events and no more than six people are allowed in a car at one time.

Ticket sales benefit the Sunshine Division and their mission to provide emergency food and clothing to Portlanders in need.

The light show runs through January 2. Find more Winter Wonderland information here.