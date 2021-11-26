Winter Wonderland returns Friday to illuminate PIR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Safeway Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway opens Friday night for its 29th annual light show.

People can see the lights from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and will run through December 26.

The event is known as the “Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi” featuring over 250 colorful light set pieces. It also fundraises for Sunshine Division’s hunger relief programs, which have been serving the Portland area since 1923.

“There are many exciting additions to this year’s event, including a third new drive through tunnel, a special ‘skip-the-line’ VIP lane, and the ‘Holiday Lights’ photo scavenger hunt presented by GEICO,” said Sunshine Division’s Executive Director, Kyle Camberg. “Most importantly, all ticket proceeds will help Sunshine Division put food on the table for over 30,000 of our struggling neighbors this holiday season.

Special nights featured are Bike the Lights Night on November 29 and Lights and Leashes Dog Walk Night on November 30. Cars and other motorized vehicles are not permitted on either special night.

To purchase tickets and get full details on when the show is open visit https://winterwonderlandportland.com/. Tickets can also be purchased at the customer service desks at Portland area Albertsons and Safeway stores.