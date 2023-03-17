Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winterhawks are honoring alum Cam Neely during Saturday’s match against Seattle by retiring his No. 21 jersey.

“It’s pretty special, there’s no question. And then to be able to share something like this with my family, I started my family after my playing career was over, so for them to see a little bit of their dad’s life 40 years ago is kind of cool,” Neely said.

Neely also reflected on his start in Portland ahead of Saturday’s ceremony.

Watch the Neely’s interview with Everyday Northwest above.