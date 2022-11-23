The Be a Santa to a Senior program has been held in Portland for 14 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year, many Portland-area seniors won’t have the opportunity to spend their holiday season with friends and family. Fortunately, Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program allows Portlanders to lift their spirits by giving them a special gift.

Home Instead, a senior care services company, organizes the annual gift-giving program for older adults who can’t celebrate their Christmas around loved ones — so they won’t have to miss out on the holiday cheer.

From Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Dec. 16, there will be Christmas trees or displays around the Rose City with ornaments that feature the name and requested gift of a senior adult. After purchasing the desired gift, shoppers can return it unwrapped to the original location with the ornament attached.

Here is where you can find the ornaments in and around Portland.

Canby Fred Meyer at 1401 SE 1st in Canby, OR 97013

Oregon City Grocery Outlet at 878 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City, OR 97045

Gresham Senior Center at 600 NE 8th Ave Room #130 in Gresham, OR 97030

Home Instead Portland at 10415 SE Stark St., Suite A in Portland, OR 97216

The Be a Santa to a Senior program has been held in Portland for 14 years. In 2021, more than 500 older adults across Clackamas and Multnomah Counties had new presents to open, thanks to the program.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” Preston Roth, owner of Home Instead’s Portland offices, said. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Managed Moves moving company will assist with the gift delivery so the seniors have it in time for the holidays. Along with the gift-giving volunteers, companies and organizations such as the Gresham Senior Center and Core Logic help make this program happen.