PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon, officials say.

At around 1:20 p.m., Corbett Fire Department firefighters hiked up the Multnomah Falls trail to a woman who had reportedly fallen about 100 feet. She was located near Wisendanger Falls, past the top of Multnomah Falls itself.

Bystanders at the scene were reportedly attempting to perform CPR — but sadly, she was declared dead at the scene.

Officials say the woman was hiking with a group of friends when she fell. Mental health professionals are on the scene to provide emotional support to those in need.

Corbett Fire was assisted by AMR and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.