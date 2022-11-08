PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau says officers are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street.

After responding to a call at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers discovered a woman lying in the street, who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman stayed at the scene and attempted to provide life-saving measures, PPB said.

The PPB Major Crash Team is currently investigating the scene, which will close Northeast 162nd between Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.