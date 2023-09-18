PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a woman for her involvement in a hit-and-run of a husband and wife, killing one and injuring the other.

In September 2021, Jai Hong and Chung Kim were driving home from their restaurant, the Polar King, in Gresham, when they were struck head-on by a vehicle driven by Cassandra Steele, police said. Kim died in the crash in the 14200 block of SE Powell Boulevard.

Steele is now wanted on charges of of second-degree manslaughter, along with other criminal charges.

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in locating Steele, who was last known to be living somewhere in the Portland area, but may have fled to Colorado.

She may also be using the aliases of “Natasha Steele” or “Cassandra Richards” and may be with a Timothy Brewster, 55.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.