The new stamps are available to purchase at post offices or online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. Postal Service has new, brightly colored stamps showing tulip petals. It unveiled the new designs at a very appropriate venue Wednesday: the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn.

Barb Iverson, owner of the farm, gave a warm welcome to the U.S. postal officials who had traveled to Woodburn for the big reveal.

“It is an extreme honor to have a tulip stamp released by the postal service here. It is not only an honor for our family farm but to the Woodburn community,” Iverson said in a speech she gave at the event.

The U.S. Postal Service said its release of the Tulip Blossoms Forever stamps is meant to recognize Americans’ love for tulips.

“A gift of tulips can convey an array of meanings — love, friendship, gratitude and congratulations — just as these tulip-themed stamps make a perfect accessory to any mailing,” said Linda Malone, engineering systems vice president of the U.S. Postal Service.

While the flowers are loved around the United States and grow well in many places, including Oregon, they’re native to Central Asia and were traded around the world through the Silk Road, the U.S. Postal Service stated in a press release.

The Dutch learned effective ways to grow and sell the flower and the flower now remains an important part of the economy in The Netherlands, the postal service said. They said Dutch immigrants first brought tulip bulbs to America, perhaps as early as the 1600s.

“The flower has become a dazzling part of the landscape here, and the United States now imports more than 1 billion bulbs per year. Tulips can be grown in most of the country, outside of the Deep South, and gardeners can choose among thousands of varieties,” the U.S. Postal Service said.

Photo courtesy Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

The new stamps were designed by the U.S. Postal Service’s art director Greg Breeding and the photographs were taken by Denise Ippolito.

The U.S. Postal Service said Ippolito photographed the 10 different tulips in gardens and parks she encountered while traveling.

“A single flower, shot in close-up, fills almost the entire frame of each stamp, with just the top of the stem showing. The tulips are various shades of yellow, orange, pink, green and violet,” the U.S. Postal Service described.

In her speech at the unveiling, Iverson said her family began farming their property in Woodburn in 1950 and raising tulips in 1974.

She said of all the hundreds of crops they’ve grown, tulips have been a family favorite and their flowers have drawn visitors from 50 countries around the world.

“The tulip has a universal appeal across countries and cultures. For me personally, I love the tulips but what brings me the greatest satisfaction is the diversity of people it brings together on our farm,” Iverson said.

She went on to talk about the value of local ties and connections throughout the Woodburn community and how valuable they’ve been to her over the years.

The U.S. Postal Service, she said, has been connecting people for more than 250 years. Iverson said she’s grateful to be a part of the dedication ceremony.

The new stamps are available for purchase at post offices around the nation, on the U.S. Postal Service’s website or by calling 844-737-7826.