PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are having some fabulous weather — which means it’s a great time to take in the tulips at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn!

The popular outdoor event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but it’s back and the tulips are ready for their close-ups. Kohr Harlan went out to explore the festival grounds in Woodburn on Thursday.

Find more information and buy tickets online here.