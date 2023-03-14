Participants in the “Worst Day of the Year” bike ride throughout Portland, March 20, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In true Portland fashion, Rose City cyclists will prove that they can ride a bike in even the grimiest of weather at the upcoming Worst Day of the Year Ride.

Every winter, the Worst Day of the Year Ride is scheduled for what’s expected to be the worst weather day of the year. In 2023, that day is supposedly Sunday, March 19.

The annual event brings the city’s most committed bikers to the Lucky Labrador Brew Pub in Southeast Portland, where many participants will both start and finish their rides.

The main route to and from Lucky Labrador is 15 miles long and mostly flat, but cyclists can also opt into 24-, 34-, 41-, 30- or 48-mile-long routes — with one of them having a steep ride up to Portland’s highest point at Council Crest.

And in the spirit of keeping Portland weird, WDYR attendees can also participate in a costume contest that has four categories: elaborate, weather-themed, group or punniest.

Registration for the event is open now and costs $54.95, but prices will increase as the event approaches. Children under 16 can ride for free.

WDYR registration includes breakfast, lunch, a performance from Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers, admission to the half-time party at Breakside Brewery, use of a photo booth and five-tier chocolate fountain, and access to the after-party at Lucky Labrador. Attendees who don’t want to bike, but do want to participate in the post-ride festivities can buy a $29.95 ticket to the after-party.

In 2022, KOIN 6 News reported that WDYR welcomed about 800 participants for its first event since the pandemic started.

This Sunday’s ride could attract an even bigger crowd.