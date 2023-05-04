PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland may be closer to Canada than it is to the U.S.-Mexico border, but that doesn’t mean the area is lacking in quality Mexican markets stocked with pan dulce, horchata and the jefe of marinated skirt steak: carne asada.

Being savory, tangy, salty, smoky and sweet, carne asada is a crowd favorite for backyard barbecues in the U.S., especially on Cinco de Mayo. Commonly confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the outnumbered and outgunned Mexican troops who defeated invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. ¡Viva México!

Those looking to grill up some expertly marinated carne asada in honor of Mexico’s historic victory can find the sometimes-elusive steak at various markets around the Portland area.

Here’s a list of Yelp’s top 10 Mexican markets for carne asada in the Portland area:

