What happened to the Martin family?

December 1958

The typical holiday season in Portland, Oregon was full of caroling neighbors, school holiday pageants, and the hustle and bustle of gift buying.

On Dec. 7, it become something else entirely.

Ken Martin, his wife Barbara told family members and their Northeast Portland neighbors that the family was going to spend Sunday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge collecting Christmas greenery. The two Martin parents and three young girls, Barbara, Virginia and Susan would never return.

Join the KOIN Podcast Network and KOIN 6 News anchor Jeff Gianola as we break down the official explanation that the family had accidentally backed into the river, a series of circumstances that don’t seem to add up and learn about the detective who refused to stop looking for answers.

Part One comes Dec. 1, with parts two and three coming Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, respectively.

Listen below, or subscribe to the KOIN Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean or Google Play.