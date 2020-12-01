What happened to the Martin family? Part One: Into the River

Martin Family Mystery

by: , Ian Costello

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — December 1958: The typical holiday season in Portland, Oregon was full of caroling neighbors, school holiday pageants, and the hustle and bustle of gift buying.

On Dec. 7, it become something else entirely.

Ken Martin, his wife Barbara told family members and their Northeast Portland neighbors that the family was going to spend Sunday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge collecting Christmas greenery. The two Martin parents and three young girls, Barbara, Virginia and Susan would never return.

As the city of Portland is coming to grips with the news that five members of the same family have vanished, a witness helps investigators determine that the Martins were likely the victims of a terrible accident.

Meanwhile, Detective Walter Graven keeps finding clues that don’t jive with the geography of the official explanation.

Listen to Part One below, or catch this KOIN Podcast Network special on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher,

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss