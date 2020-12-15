What Happened to the Martin Family? Part 3: Echoes Through Time

This is part three of our special podcast series “What Happened to the Martin Family?” The series delves into the 62-year-old disappearance of a Portland family who left for Christmas greenery in the Columbia River Gorge and never returned. Listen to part one here, and listen to part two here.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the discovery of the bodies of the younger two Martin girls, the official investigation has been shut down. The disappearance of the Martin Family has been ruled a tragic accident.

So, why was someone inside the Martin home after they, according to the official report, drove into the Columbia River, but before anyone knew they were gone?

Now Multnomah County Det. Walter Graven must work on his own, trying to put the pieces together and keep the story alive with the hopes that someday, someone will crack the case.

