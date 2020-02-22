VIDEOS: Expert interviews, live reactions of Christian’s guilty verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremy Christian was found guilty on all 12 charges in connection with the deadly MAX attack in May 2017 on Friday afternoon.

Velena Jones reports immediately after jury handing down the verdict

A jury found 37-year-old Jeremy Christian guilty on all charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder, at the Multnomah County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Interview: Tung Yin, Lewis & Clark law professor, on the Christian verdict

KOIN 6 News interviews Tung Yin a professor of law at Lewis & Clark College, in continuing coverage of the Jeremy Christian trial.

Jenny Young reports outside the courthouse following verdict

Jenny Young discusses the reactions in the courtroom when the verdict was read aloud.

Digital enterprise reporter Hannah Ray Lambert talks to Velena Jones on the verdict

Hannah Ray Lambert was among the first reporters to show up to court every day in the Jeremy Christian trial. She shares her experience with Velena Jones, who covered the trial for KOIN 6 News on air.

Dyjuana Hudson, mother of Destinee Mangum, speaks out following verdict

Dyjuana Hudson, the mother of Destinee Mangum, reacts to Jeremy Christian’s conviction on all counts. Mangum was one of the two black teens on the MAX train who became the focus of Christian’s ire; three men intervened in the incident, with two of them — Taliesin Namkai Meche and Ricky Best — dying after Christian stabbed them. Christian was found guilty on two counts of second-degree intimidation, among other counts, on behalf of Mangum and Walia Mohamed.

Demetria Hester, who was attacked the day prior to the deadly MAX attack, speaks out

Demetria Hester, who was attacked by Jeremy Christian the day before the deadly MAX attack, reacts to the guilty verdict handed down by a Multnomah County jury. Christian was convicted of second-degree intimidation, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the attack on Hester.

Michael Fletcher, father of stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher, speaks out

Michael Fletcher, whose son Micah Fletcher was critically injured after being stabbed by Jeremy Christian, reacts to the 12 guilty verdicts.