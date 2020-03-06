Christian sentencing date announced, faces life in prison

Jeremy Christian confers with his lawyers Dean Smith and Greg Scholl during closing arguments in the MAX attack trial, February 19, 2020 (KOIN)

Prosecutors have requested a true life sentence, the defense wants the chance of parole after 30 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge will decide the fate of convicted killer Jeremy Christian on March 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Christian, who was convicted of all 12 counts against him on February 21, faces life in prison for his crimes. Prosecutors have pushed for a true life sentence while Christian’s defense team has asked for the chance of parole after 30 years.

Of the 12 charges for which he was convicted, two included first-degree murder charges. Christian stabbed Ricky John Best, 53, Taliesin Myddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Michah David-Cole Fletcher in May of 2017 while aboard a MAX train. Only Fletcher survived the attack.

