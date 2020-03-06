Live Now
Christian sentencing date announced, faces life in prison

MAX Attack Trial

Prosecutors have requested a true life sentence, the defense wants the chance of parole after 30 years

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jeremy Christian confers with his lawyers Dean Smith and Greg Scholl during closing arguments in the MAX attack trial, February 19, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge will decide the fate of convicted killer Jeremy Christian on March 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Christian, who was convicted of all 12 counts against him on February 21, faces life in prison for his crimes. Prosecutors have pushed for a true life sentence while Christian’s defense team has asked for the chance of parole after 30 years.

Of the 12 charges for which he was convicted, two included first-degree murder charges. Christian stabbed Ricky John Best, 53, Taliesin Myddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Michah David-Cole Fletcher in May of 2017 while aboard a MAX train. Only Fletcher survived the attack.

