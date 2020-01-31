MAX attack murder trial of Jeremy Christian resumes Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The MAX attack murder trial of Jeremy Christian will wrap up its first week of testimony Friday, a week filled with grisly video, graphic images and tears from witnesses.

Christian is accused of killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and seriously wounding Micah Fletcher in a May 26, 2017 attack on a Green Line train as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center.

On Thursday, the jury took at trip to an identical MAX train at a TriMet facility. Judge Cheryl Albrecht ruled earlier this month that Christian could not accompany jurors on the tour because the risk to his life or to the safety of others nearby would be increased if he were allowed to attend.

Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht, January 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Prosecution and defense lawyers confer in court during the Jeremy Christian trial, January 30, 2020 (KOIN)

Beatrix Therese Van Olphen was on the phone with her nephew, Taliesin Namkai-Meche, during the MAX attack. She testified at the Jeremy Christian trial, January 30, 2020 (KOIN)



Jason Falquist witnessed the MAX attack. He testified at the Jeremy Christian trial, January 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PPB Officer Rehanna Kerridge testified at the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, January 30, 2020 (KOIN)

Shawn Forde, left, tried to get Jeremy Christian to focus on him instead of 2 teenage girls on the MAX train, May 26, 2017. He testified at trial, January 29, 2020 (KOIN)

This still image taken from cellphone video shows Jeremy Christian (left), Taliesin Namkai-Meche (middle) and Micah Fletcher (right) on May 26, 2017. The image was one of several shown during opening statements of the MAX attack trial, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

A still photo moments before the stabbing on a MAX Green Line shows Jeremy Christian, left, and Micah Fletcher in a confrontation. Photo released on the first day of trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)

A still frame from May 26, 2017 cell phone video shows Jeremy Christian holding a knife moments before he stabbed 3 people, killing 2. Video shown during his trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Photo of Micah Fletcher after being stabbed on a MAX train, shown at day 2 of the Jeremy Christian trial. A child’s pink jacket and baby blanket was used to staunch blood flow. (KOIN) Jan. 29, 2020.

Charles Button was a witness to the 2017 MAX attack. He testified at the trial, January 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Jeremy Christian leaves the MAX Green Line at the Hollywood Transit Center after 2 people were stabbed to death and another seriously wounded on May 26, 2017. Screen grab from video shown at his trial, January 29, 2020 (KOIN)

That field trip followed a morning filled with testimony from the first police officer on the scene, a certified nursing assistant who was a passenger, the operator of the MAX train that day and the aunt of Taliesin Namkai-Meche.

Beatrix VanOlphen was talking on the phone with him from her front porch in North Carolina when the attack unfolded.

“He couldn’t really focus on the conversation because of the commotion on the train,” she said. The shouting dissipated, she said, but then she heard other people yelling “Shut up!”

She told him to be careful. “He said, ‘I love you so much. I’ll call you back later.’ He did not call me back and I never spoke to him again.”

Earlier in the day, PPB Officer Rehanna Kerridge said she tried to assess the scene when she got to the train platform.

“As soon as I stepped inside the train, there’s just massive amounts of blood, unfathomable amounts of blood on the floor starting to leak out.”

Officer Kerridge testified that in more than 7 years on the job she never saw a scene like this.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand Friday when court begins at 9 a.m.

Charges against Jeremy Christian

Christian has pleaded not guilty to these 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

KOIN 6 News will be in the courtroom each day of the trial.

This story will be updated.