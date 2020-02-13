The defense may rest in the Jeremy Christian trial

Trial could go to closing arguments on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The defense may rest Thursday in the MAX attack murder trial of Jeremy Christian, a day after completing testimony from their witnesses.

Christian, 37, is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and critically wounding Micah Fletcher on the Green Line train as it arrived at the Hollywood Transit Center.

As the defense neared the end of their witnesses, Judge Cheryl Albrecht asked if Christian would take the stand in his own defense. He said no, he would not testify, citing concerns about what might happen to him in prison if he takes the stand in open court.

Judge Albrecht said he could reverse his decision at any point during the trial.

Wednesday’s witnesses included character witnesses who knew Christian for years before the MAX attack trial and before he went to prison following a 2002 armed robbery.

Other witnesses included a forensic psychologist and a clinical psychologist.

If the defense rests on Thursday, as expected, the prosecution will begin their rebuttal. That rebuttal will continue into Friday with a witness coming in from out-of-state.

There will be no trial on Monday. Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday.

THE CHARGES AND THE TRIAL

The trial started January 28 at the Multnomah County Courthouse. Witnesses have provided painful first-hand accounts of what happened on the Green Line train at the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

