Closing arguments to begin in the Jeremy Christian trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eyewitnesses, passersby, police detectives, forensic investigators, friends, doctors, psychologists and a psychiatrist took the witness stand in the MAX attack trial of Jeremy Christian. Now, after 3 weeks, prosecutors and the defense will make their closing arguments.

The 12-person jury (plus one alternate) will listen to prosecutors Don Rees and Jeffrey Howes make their case that Christian killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on a Green Line train as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26, 2017.

They will also listen to defense attorneys Greg Scholl and Dean Smith make their case that there are extenuating circumstances that led their 37-year-old client to his actions that day.

Once the closing arguments are completed, Judge Cheryl Albrecht will give the jury their detailed instructions for deliberations.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht presides in the Jeremy Christian MAX attack trial, February 12, 2020 (KOIN)

Jeremy Christian pleaded not guilty to 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

